Data Link trains 265 students to promote national transformation

The Data Link Institute of Business and Technology has pushed 265 graduates in various academic fields onto the Ghanaian market to support the national transformation agenda and set a new pace for young entrepreneurs to thrive.

The students, who were among the 14th congregation for the 2022-2023 academic year in Tema, were charged to hit the ground running and not wait for someone to employ them.

Professor Stanley Saamoah Moffatt, the President of the Institute, said the theme for the ceremony; “Positioning Tertiary Institutions in Emerging Economies for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation,” was a significant topic for discussion.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the competitive market demanded graduates who could have instantaneous impact and that the 2022/23 year-group were prepared to face that demand head-on.

“This has been made possible thanks to the extensive education and emphasis on real-world applications the institution has equipped them with to succeed in a variety of fields,” he said.

Out of the 265 graduands, 49 graduated with Master’s degree, 15 with Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and Finance, 32 Master of Science in Strategic Management, and two with Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Strategic Management.

A total of 191 graduated with Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Information Systems, as well as Business Administration, and 23 graduated with an Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport.

Prof Moffatt mentioned challenges such as funding, inadequate infrastructure, inability to recruit and retain highly experienced faculty and staff, the tortuous process of affiliation and accreditation, inadequate research output, logistical support, and low student enrollment, as those hindering the Institution’s effective delivery.

Despite those challenges, the university was able to successfully introduce market-driven programmes like the MSc in Financial Economics and Data Analytics, Logistics and Transport Management, and Management Information Systems, he said.

He advised them to maintain the virtues of honesty, selflessness, creativity, innovation, and emotional intelligence in their pursuit of excellence and keep their minds on the university’s motto; “plough their minds for service” as their journey opens fresh perspectives for the rising economies.

Nana Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, the CEO of Mikaddo Holdings Ltd, said the theme resonated with the challenges and opportunities in the era of globalisation and technological revolution.

“The role of tertiary institutions cannot be understated because they are tasked with nurturing not only skilled professionals but also dynamic and innovative managers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

“Our responsibility extends beyond the confines of traditional classroom learning to empowering students to become leaders in areas of influence as well as drivers of economic growth and creators of sustainable wealth.”

He called on the Government to exclude tertiary institutions from the huge paperwork associated with starting businesses and simplify the procedures for starting businesses in the country in general.

Nana Addo urged the students to delve into entrepreneurship to grow Ghana’s economy by focusing on agriculture and agribusiness, technology and innovation, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy and green initiatives, healthcare and wellness, the creative industry, manufacturing and industrialisation.