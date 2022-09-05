Data Science students from duapawecks pitches innovative ideas

Some 24 Data Science students from Duapa Workspace, a skills development and business incubation hub, have pitched various ideas aimed at improving the style of Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Some of the ideas pitched include an app for bus transport booking by Team Exodus, an app to connect farmers and buyers by Dream Team, an app to connect caregivers to give care to aged and kids by JEH Group and an app to connect laundry service providers to clients by Team Anchor

The pitching ceremony was to allow the students showcase innovations while the best of solutions would be incubated, nurtured, and financed as start-up.

Mr. Erasmus Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace noted how data science drives all sectors of the economy and the need for the Ghanaian youth to be exposed to that subject for interest and job opportunities.

Mr Samuel Simon Essuman, the Technical Lead for the Project which is under the auspices of the Ghana TechLab explained that data science sought to collect mathematical, and statistical information which was then processed for skill development and business improvement.

He said, “As a company. HR can use data science to build a very insightful dashboard to know the performance of workers…there are lots that you can do”.

Mr Essuman said the students had been taken through data visualisation, basic excel, interviewing processes, power points, among others.

“They moved on to build dashboards for company management under the data visualisation and the machine”, he added.

The students could also develop models to make predictions for businesss growth and sustainability.

He said machine learning helped to build models that made predictions adding, “so what the programmes seeks to do is to equip the youth with indicator skills”.

Mr Essuman said the students could do internships with a similar business to nurture their ideas after all rough and technical edges had been sharpened.

Mr. Ralph Menz, an operator in the fintech space, encouraged the students to see technology as the future and buy into it strongly for wealth creation.

Currently, the technology space provides numerous content creation options and commiserative income that could halt the growing unemployment situation should the youth take advantage of that space.