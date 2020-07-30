A new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Thursday indicated here a persistent high multidimensional poverty rate in Ghana.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which assesses poverty in a more complex form than monetary deprivation, said out of the estimated population of 31 million, 14 million Ghanaians are multidimensionally poor.

The report had technical support from the United Nations Development Program, the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative of Oxford University.

The MPI will be useful in monitoring the social progress of individuals and households towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

Based on the Ghana Living Standards Survey of 2016/2017 and the 2011 and 2018 Ghana Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys, the report established that inequality between rural and urban populations remained a challenge, with the incidence of multidimensional poverty in the rural areas being more than twice that of the urban areas.

“Sanitation remains a major issue in Ghana, followed by health insurance coverage with the aged being the most deprived in sanitation facility,” the report said.

The head of National Accounts at the GSS Francis Mensah explained that the deprivation in sanitation was high due to the incidence of shared toilet facilities by multiple households. For health insurance, he said although many Ghanaians had registered for it, the majority of them could not access it due to the lack of funds to renew their annual subscriptions.

The report urged policymakers to give high priority to policies that can reduce the phenomenon in regions with a high incidence of multidimensional poverty.

Advertisements