Databook Expands Leadership Team With General Manager EMEA, and VP, People Operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Databook, provider of the world’s first Enterprise Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced two key executive hires as part of its ongoing growth strategy. Peter Zuyderduyn has been named the company’s General Manager EMEA. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic expansion in the EMEA markets. Michelle Desaulniers has been named the company’s Vice President, People Operations. She is responsible for driving the company’s talent development, core values, and human capital growth plan. Both positions will report directly to Databook CEO & Co-founder Anand Shah.

Databook is an AI-powered SaaS platform that builds customer intelligence on top of CRM. Every member of a go-to-market team can leverage the platform to efficiently identify target accounts, identify key buyers with pain and urgency, provide insights to increase deal size, shorten sales cycle times and assist in converting a prospect to a customer. The result is high-quality, high-value enterprise sales.

Peter Zuyderduyn brings over 17 years’ experience in the consulting and technology field to Databook. Most recently, he served as the Strategy Managing Director and Partner at Accenture, where he led strategy and consulting work for Communications, High Tech/Industrial & Software/Platform companies. As part of Peter’s expansive leadership background, he served as President of Accenture’s Strategy Inclusion team and also participated on Accenture’s Netherlands Strategy Leadership Board. In addition, Peter contributed to several publications at Accenture including the High Performance Business studies for three consecutive years. Next to his client responsibilities, Peter was responsible for the Amsterdam Innovation Centre and Value Office, and served as an Accenture Teaching faculty member.

“Databook is the new infrastructure for consultative selling in enterprise sales. The application enables sales professionals to derive specific, automated insights, quickly and easily, so they can deliver laser-focused pitches and more relevant executive engagement. Databook should be a fundamental part of every professional organization that wants to take consultative selling and key account management to the next level.”

-Peter Zuyderduyn, General Manager, EMEA

Desaulniers brings over 25 years’ experience in the talent field to Databook. Most recently, she worked at the World Economic Forum, where she purpose-built the team for the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Global Network from the ground up. Michelle also delivered talent programs including acquisition, onboarding, compensation, and performance. Regionally, she drove initiatives in culture-building and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and managed the Forum’s Fellows program across several countries. Her early career includes talent roles in service environments such as Gemini Consulting, BCG, Stax, and IHS Markit. Michelle also ran a boutique search firm for several years.

“Databook’s team—this incredibly smart, accomplished, passionate group of people—and the values and culture we’re creating together, this is our true competitive advantage.”

-Michelle Desaulniers, VP, People Operations

“I am excited to welcome these two seasoned executives to our expanding leadership team,” said Anand Shah, Databook CEO and co-founder. “Peter’s experience at Accenture in leading sales, strategy, and delivery for large multi-national companies in Europe is a huge boost to our growing client base in the region. He will take on the General Manager role responsible for coordinating our business end to end, primarily in Europe but also in the Middle East and Africa. Michelle joins us after a highly successful global scale-up of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution. She brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, strategy, and operating experience, which is critical to our global ambitions. Michelle will be responsible for all aspects of talent, including employee engagement, hiring, development, and people operations. Together with the rest of the leadership team, we welcome them to the Databook family.”

Databook, based in Palo Alto, California, is the world’s first AI-powered enterprise customer intelligence platform. Dubbed “Bloomberg for Sales”, Databook was founded in 2017 to give enterprise sales representatives and go-to-market teams a differentiating advantage. Today, leading enterprise companies rely on Databook to efficiently increase their pipeline and revenue.

