Datalink Students Begin SRC Week with a Float

Students of the Datalink Institute of Business and Technology have launched their annual Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Week celebration with a float through the streets of Tema and an aerobic session.

Mr Samuel Tetteh Dowuona, the SRC President, said the week’s events on the theme: “Empowering Business and Technology,” was designed to equip students with essential skills and knowledge in business and technology, preparing them for future career opportunities.

“Our goal is to empower our students in business and technology through various events that will enhance their skills and prepare them for the job market,” he said.

Mr Roy Afriyie, the Social Secretary for SRC, said the schedule included a soccer match between lecturers and students, which was aimed at fostering unity and camaraderie among the academic community.

He said throughout the week, the institute would be hosting a summit, entrepreneurship workshops, and skills training sessions geared towards providing students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience.

Some of these activities would not only enhance their entrepreneurial skills but also promote cultural heritage, he said.

Mr Afriyie said they believed these activities would promote health, unity, and a sense of community among students and staff.

Ms Georgina Agbagba, a student at the institute, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that she was eager to participate in the week-long events, indicating her anxiety towards learning new things and gaining valuable experiences.

She described the SRC Week as a much-anticipated event for students, which was not just about having fun, but also a chance to engage in workshops and seminars that contributed to their personal and academic growth.