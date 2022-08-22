Date for Kotoko, Hearts clash rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 5

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Super Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will now be played on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022, but the GFA, in a statement, said the change was due to the crucial qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

The statement on the FA’s website said: “The Ghana Football Association has moved the Super Cup from Sunday, September 4 to Monday, September 5, 2022.

“This is due to the crucial CHAN qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria, which is fixed for Cape Coast and Abuja respectively. The 1st leg would take place on Sunday, August 28, while the 2nd leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.”

The Porcupine Warriors, who won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, would face off against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, who are the defending FA Cup holders, in another Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi come September 5, 2022.

The Super Cup match is a curtain raiser for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season, which is set to kick off on September 9, 2022.