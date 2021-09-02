Date set for Bulgaria’s presidential vote despite government crisis

Bulgarians are to vote for a new president on November 14, despite an ongoing government crisis, parliament said on Thursday.

The decision was backed by a majority of 152 lawmakers with no dissenting votes.

President Rumen Radev’S five-year term expires on January 22.

Radev, a former fighter jet pilot and air force chief, was elected as the Socialist candidate in 2016.

Considered sympathetic to Russia, Radev plans to run for a second term. No other candidates are known to be running against him so far.

Bulgarians are also likely to vote in another early parliamentary election in November, and the two polls could be held on the same day.

This would be the third parliamentary election, as successive lawmakers have failed to form coalition governments.

A transitional cabinet appointed by Radev has been governing since May.