Dating Older Men: A Conversation on the Honest Brunch Podcast Explores the Pros and Cons

In the latest episode of the Honest Brunch podcast, Nedu Wazobia and his panellists explored the dynamics of dating older men, discussing both the benefits and challenges of relationships with significant age gaps.

One panellist kicked off the conversation by sharing her positive experience with older men, citing their stability and maturity as key advantages. “I love dating older men,” she explained, “They make me feel youthful, and with men my age, there’s just too much arguing and immaturity.” She contrasted the maturity in her relationships with older men to the often tumultuous dynamics she encountered with peers.

However, Kamara, a 21-year-old panellist, challenged this viewpoint, questioning the appeal of a 40-year-old man dating a much younger woman. “What does a young woman offer that a man her age can’t find in someone closer to his own age?” she asked. Kamara expressed concern that relationships with large age gaps might mean skipping important life experiences. “I’m still figuring myself out,” she said, “I don’t want to miss out on personal growth by rushing into a relationship.”

Another panellist offered a different take, emphasizing that age isn’t the only factor in a successful relationship. “It’s about personality, shared values, and interests,” they argued. “Age is just a number.”

Despite the differing opinions, Kamara remained firm in her stance, asserting that while relationships with older men may work for others, it doesn’t feel right for her. “For me, it’s just not something I would consider,” she concluded.

The discussion highlighted how relationships with age differences can be viewed from varying perspectives, with some valuing the stability older partners bring, while others prioritize personal growth and life experiences.