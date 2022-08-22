Dauda Fuseini Congratulates Besesaka Boxing Education Summer Camp 2022

Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. Dauda Fuseni has congratulated young graduates of the Besesaka Boxing Education Summer Camp 2022 which ended over the weekend.

He also commended the Besesaka Boxucation Summer Camp organisers, teachers, coaches, media and sponsors over the weekend at the Osu Presby Hall where the graduates were awarded with certificates of merit and participation.

According to the Vice President, education is very important and a key that opens many doors, he advises the participants to keep and use what they have learnt, and aspire to be better.

Mr. C. Nortey, a former footballer turned boxing fan who is brain behind the project Besesaka, established in 2019 said they are changing the realities of children in Bukom and surrounding areas through boxing, education and leadership development.

“We are telling the other side of the story: through boxing, education and leadership, we empower the children not only to see the power they possess themselves but, also to rediscover themselves as strong-spirited, passionate, unified and proud children of their communities” he said.

The Besesaka Foundation, the Ghana Juvenile Boxing Federation, the Bukom Community and Delegate A/S organised the Boxucation Summer Camp for 50 boys and girls drawn from various boxing gyms.

Besides boxing, the participants were exposed to various subjects such as leadership, IT, photography, music, painting and psychology.

The Besesaka and Boxucation programme is aimed at developing better leaders for the world to become a better place, one step at a time.

Present at the ceremony were members of Delegate A/S and the Treasurer of the GBF Mr. Mustapha Nettey. Some family members of the juvenile boxers also turned up.