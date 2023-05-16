Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Joins Thousands To Worship With Breaking Yoke Ministry International

It was an electrifying performance during the Day 12 of the 30 Prophetic nights with the Prophet of God, H.E. Prophet Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe.

In a packed auditorium at the City of Power at Klagon, thousands of worshippers gathered at the mega Friday all night service to worship and praise their maker.

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus were there in their full element to minister to the thousands of worshipers drawn from across the capital.

The trio in their over one hour non stop ministration took worshipers back into memory lane where they sang back to back most of their hit songs.

The very much respected early days gospel artists were full of praise to the man of God and the Prophet General, Leader and Founder of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International, His Excellency Prophet Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe for allowing God to use him to touch millions of lives and deliver the masses from spiritual bondages and oppression.

The Leader of the group and the youngest among the trio, Mrs Cynthia Appiedu who just turned 50 years advised gospel artists to be circumspect with their behaviors as they represent the embodiment of Christ.

She further added that gospel artists are not to be led by money as their calling is bigger than material gains.

“We are not moved by money and we do not allow money to dictate our pace. Money does everything but our calling is not dependent on money. The bigger calling is our focus and not money. We allow the Holy Spirit to work on us by using our music as a means to transform lives and bring healing to people”

She went ahead to state that “we do not just sing for singing sake but we sing for a purpose to win souls for Christ and often times breakthroughs and miracles happen during our ministrations”

The Holy Spirit was at work when thousands of worshipers had assembled at the City of Power at Klagon-Lashibi to worship with the divine lead of the Prophet General, H.E. Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe.

The man of God took his turn to lead the thousands of worshipers through prophetic prayer directions all through the night.

It was a moment where the Holy Spirit had descended from Heaven to touch lives and set captives free.

He touched on the need for people of God seeking to have Divine breakthroughs to eschew acts that prevent them from seeing the glory of God manifest in their lives.

He touched on fornication, drinking alcohol and a few acts as those that Christians must stay off to see the glory of God manifest in their lives.

The night could not have ended without dumbfounding testimonies from people who have received prophetic directions and words from the man of God.

The mega friday all night is a signature program of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International.

The church, on every Friday night assembles at the auditorium of the City of Power premises at Breaking Yoke Ministry International at Klagon-NDC to commune with God and take God’s specific words and directions on one’s life from His Prophet, H.E. Dr Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe.

