DAV to provide training in creative Masterclass for young people

Some selected young people are to receive training in videography, photography, digital video camera techniques, lighting techniques, set design and location selection, concept creation and make-up, among others from Documenta Audioviz Limited (DAV).

The training will form part of a creative Masterclass in Accra, where young people with the skills to be able to perform tasks in these various occupations.

Mrs Worlaze Fiadzigbey, Director of Documenta, speaking at the commencement of the screening process for potential trainees, said it was the second step in enrolling into the programme.

She said it was where the potential trainees had gone through the initial step of applying to be part of the Masterclass.

“Candidates who made it through the screening process would be invited to participate in the initial training to be held in February,” she added.

Documenta is a creative communications organisation with combined experiences in the creative sector, both locally and internationally.

Mrs Fiadzigbey said the orange economy was a big one, and that opportunities were coming into the industry daily, but the people to take advantage of the opportunities lacked the quality.

She said, “that is why it is called a masterclass, for people who have the background or an idea in the industry, to top up their skills.”

The Director said the Masterclass was for persons between the ages of 18-25 years, but per the screening, it was observed that older persons were also available to top up their skill levels, hence, opening to all interested persons.

She said, “This is the first screening, and we are going to do a second call in March, and then we will have a second screening and the second part of the training.”

Mrs Fiadzigbey commended the KGL Foundation for their support throughout the whole exercise.

Mr Nii Ankonu Annerbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager, KGL Foundation, said the Foundation was the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of the KGL Group, essentially working in five thematic areas: sports, health, education, arts and culture, as well as youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He said Documenta was working in the fields of arts and culture, and that there was a need to support them to provide opportunities for young people to learn how to engage in film production, music videos, documentaries and many more.

Mr Annerbah-Sarpei said the Masterclass was free for all, who were interested, and that the idea was to train them within a short period, to showcase their skills to also put up their own industries.

Mr Solomon Bartlet Nii Akwei Mingle, a prospective beneficiary, told the GNA that upon receiving the information, he welcomed it with all joy, and registered, as he was looking forward to developing his skills.

He commended Documenta and KGL Foundation for coming together, and fully funding the initiative, to create such a platform for individuals to learn, practice and develop skills in their fields of work.