David Abagna Sandan signs for Sudanese champions ALHilal

Sudanese champions الهلال – ALHilal have announced the signing of Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandan (24) on a four-year contract in a deal worth around US$200,000 from Real Tamale United.

Abagna has been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League in the last three seasons with 21 goals in 54 matches.

RTU captain David Abagna Sandan (24) has left Black Galaxies camp base in Algeria for Sudan to seal a move to الهلال – ALHilal.

He was MOTM against Sudan in the CHAN tournament.