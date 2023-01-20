David Abagna  says Black Galaxies were afraid of elimination in 2023 CHAN

Ghana’s Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna Sandan says his side had a little fear of not qualifying out of Group C, ahead of the final game against Sudan yesterday.



Ghana came back from a goal down to hammer the Sudanese side 3-1 to record their first win in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The Real Tamale United (RTU) player in a post-match press conference expressed his excitement following the team’s crucial win over a tricky Sudan.



“I am excited right now. We came into the game having little fear knowing that if we lose or even played a draw, we would be out. The scoreline margin is good and I am happy,” the RTU player said.

According to him, the team was focused to achieve success despite the pressure from their opponent and also conceding an early goal in the game.



Abagna Sandan was named the man of the match in yesterday’s decider after he put up an impressive performance to see his side emerge victors.

The 24-year-old would lead the Black Galaxies in their next game as skipper Gladson Awako and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh would not be available.

Per the Confederation of Africa Football rules, Ghana is currently second in Group C behind Madagascar with six points, with Sudan in third with three points.

This is due to Morocco’s absence in the CHAN tourney.