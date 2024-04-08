David Ashbel graduates from Music Business Academy for Africa

Esteemed Ghanaian music executive, visionary founder, and CEO of Waveyard Entertainment, David Ashbel, has successfully graduated from the prestigious Music Business Academy for Africa (MBA).

In addition to his role at Waveyard Entertainment, David Ashbel is recognized as the dedicated manager of the fast-rising Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, Niashun. David Ashbel’s completion of the Music Business Academy for Africa program marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. With his comprehensive understanding of the music industry landscape and his unwavering dedication to excellence, David is poised to continue making impactful contributions to the global music industry.

David Ashbel has been instrumental in shaping the careers of talented artists both locally and internationally and in promoting Ghanaian music on the global stage. Under his leadership, Waveyard Entertainment has become synonymous with innovation, professionalism and success.

In his role as the manager for Niashun, David Ashbel has played a pivotal role in guiding the career of this rising star. Through strategic planning and unparalleled support, David has helped Niashun achieve remarkable success and recognition within the music industry.

David Ashbel’s graduation from the Music Business Academy for Africa further solidifies his position as a leader and trailblazer in the music industry. With his newfound knowledge and expertise, David Ashbel is well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving music business landscape and drive continued success for Waveyard Entertainment and the artists under his management.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to David Ashbel on this momentous achievement and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.