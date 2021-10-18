David Bethel Catches the Eye of the Nigerian Hit Maker – Minister GUC

By
News Ghana
-
0
David Guc
David Guc

David Bethel is distinct with his infectious style of leading Spirit-Filled Worship and that caught the attention of the “All that Matters” hit maker – Minister GUC.

The “Expression” is a flagship intimate worship event led by David Bethel. It is that one place believers gather to express worship, supplication, prayer and honor to God the very way it feels on the inside.

One of the videos from the “Sunyani” episode of this event titled “Church Medley” covered the hit worship sound – “All that Matters” and this qualified graciously for a post on the Instagram feed of Minister GUC when he spotted it.

More videos and audios from David Bethel at the Expression is currently available on YouTube and other music avenues.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here