David Dontoh acknowledges the crucial role played by film crews

Legendary Ghanaian actor and Chairman of the National Film Authority (NFA), Mr. David Dontoh, has acknowledged the crucial role played by the film crews in churning out quality screen contents for the growth of the movie industry.

He said this at the launch of the second edition of the Ghana Film and Television Awards in Accra on Wednesday.

The award scheme seeks to celebrate the unsung heroes of film and television, which includes crew members, whose efforts are often downplayed.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. David Dontoh said the crew represents one of the largest stakeholder associations in the movie industry and ought to be recognised for the crucial role they play in the progress of the industry.

According to Mr. Dontoh, this award was very vital to help inspire film crews who are at the heart of movie production.

“The film industry is one where you can’t do it on your own. So recognising the effort of the film crew is very crucial, as it would inspire them to do better and thrive in the movie industry.

“You play a crucial role in keeping the film industry on its feet, and that is why I am very delighted with the awards scheme,” he said.

Madam Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), stated the film crew was at the top of their agenda as an authority and they would continue to engage them to aid the progress of the industry.

She commended the Film Crew Association of Ghana (FICAG), for taking a bold step in recognising the hard work of its members and believes it would help motivate them.

The second edition of the awards which will be staged on 25 March 2022 is being powered by the FICAG, GH Media Schools, Epicwave, Footprint Entertainment and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Creative Arts Agency, NFA, among others.

Some categories of the awards include Best Producer, Best Production, Best Production Manager, Best Director, Best Editor, Best Film, Best Make-up Artiste, Best Script Writer, and Overall Best Crew.