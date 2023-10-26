David Ekpenyong Emerges Winner of Second ITF Juniors Title

Tournament No.3 seed Nigeria’s David Ekpenyong won the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open ITF J100 Accra on Saturday, defeating No.2 seed Serbia’s Nikola Jovic 2-6,6-4,6-4 in the boy’s final game at the National Tennis Center, Accra.

Ekpenyong showed himself to be one of the greatest junior tennis player’s in West Africa.

Ekpenyong and Jovic met three times with Ekpenyong leading Jovic 2-1 after Saturday’s win, defeating Jovic in the J60 Week 2 and losing to Jovic in the J100 Week 1 before beating Jovic again in the J100 week 2.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Ekpenyong said, “I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in the sport’.

After dropping the first set, the second set proved to be more competitive, as Ekpenyong and Jovic were in a nail-biting back and forth rally, culminating in Ekpenyong’s 6-4 victory after an hour.

In the final set, Ekpenyong’s momentum increased, and he cruised to victory.

The tournament No.2 Annika Pernickova lost in a straight set to her sister Kristina Pernickova in last week’s final J100 Week 1 final.

The duo (Kristina and Annika) produced a flurry of powerful servers, extended rallies and were worthy winners.

“I never felt like it was my match to get into,” Kristina said. “She played great, and she didn’t give me any free points. She was just mentally tough today. “She’s very strong– not only at the net but at the baseline.”

Kristina and Annika Penickova defended their doubles as the duo (Kristina And Annika) defeated Egypt’s Joody Elkandy and Czech Republic’s Nicole Lukesova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open ITF J100 Accra Week 2 girl’s doubles title.

Serbia’s Nikola Jovic and India’s Debasis Sahoo defended their doubles title as the pair defeated Ghana’s Raphael NII Ankrah and USA’s Carel Aubriel Ngounoue 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

The six-week tennis event was sponsored by Tennis Foundation Ghana with support from Second Serve Tennis Shop, Égalité Sports Bar and Restaurant, Accra City hotel, Central Hotel and Embassy Gardens.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh