David Oscar has joined forces with Budding Ghanaian artiste Leety as they collaborate on a new track and dubbed Frenimies”

The song produced by Leety himself resonates with the strong belief of his mentor, David Oscar that individuals must stay true to themselves and ditch hypocrisy.

The track “Frenimies” which is rendered on classic reggae beat happens to be the the first time David Oscar is collaborating with promising artiste Leety.

Leety, known in private life as Cisse Mohammed was discovered on defunct Viasat 1 TV’s music reality show, “Born Stars”.

Other artistes who have made it to the mainstream music industry from “Born Stars” are Fameye and Nero X, the later eventually came tops in the maiden edition of the music reality show.

Leety who is described as an exceptional artiste by David Oscar, is poised to take Ghana’s music

