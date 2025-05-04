Davido Advocates for Activist’s Release Following EFCC Arrest

Afrobeats star Davido has joined mounting calls for the release of Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, who was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025.

The arrest, which occurred after Otse visited a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch in Abuja to address unauthorized transactions on his mother’s account, has sparked nationwide debate over civil liberties and law enforcement transparency.

Davido voiced his support on social media, praising Otse’s grassroots impact. “The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging… FREE MY GUY,” he wrote on May 4, amplifying demands for clarity from authorities. His post garnered over 200,000 engagements within hours, reflecting widespread public concern.

Arrest Details

Otse’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, alleged that EFCC operatives arrested his client outside the bank, beat him, and held him without formal charges. The EFCC confirmed the detention, citing “petitions” against the activist but declined to elaborate. Spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated, “He has some issues with us,” without providing further specifics.

Reactions

The case has drawn mixed responses. While activists and celebrities like musician Seun Kuti and entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest condemned the arrest as an overreach, others urged restraint pending official disclosures. Portable, a fellow artist, echoed Davido’s stance despite past clashes with Otse, stating, “Nobody deserves injustice.”

VeryDarkMan’s Activism

Otse, a vocal critic of corruption and social inequality, rose to prominence through campaigns targeting institutional malfeasance. In 2023, he founded an NGO to renovate dilapidated public schools, mobilizing donations from high-profile supporters. His previous arrests, often linked to controversial social media commentary, have cemented his reputation as a polarizing yet influential figure.

The incident underscores tensions between Nigerian authorities and digital activists, with critics accusing agencies like the EFCC of weaponizing charges to silence dissent. Davido’s involvement highlights celebrities’ growing role in socio-political advocacy, though skeptics caution against conflating fame with legal expertise.

As of May 5, Otse remains in custody, with the EFCC yet to disclose a timeline for charges or release. Legal experts stress the need for due process, while supporters plan protests at EFCC offices in Lagos and Abuja.