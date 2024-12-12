Davido Asserts His Influence on Afrobeats as He Prepares for New Album

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has confidently stated that his impact on the genre is undeniable, declaring that his name must be included in any discussion about Afrobeats, both in Africa and globally.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated artist emphasized that his contributions to the genre are significant, and it’s impossible to talk about Afrobeats without acknowledging his influence.

As he gears up for the release of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, scheduled for March 2025, Davido’s statement underlines his critical role in the global expansion of Afrobeats. Known for his international success, he has played a pivotal part in elevating the genre to global prominence.

Davido’s latest single, “Funds,” which has earned a Grammy nomination this year, is already creating a stir online, further cementing his status as a key figure in the music industry. Over the years, the artist has collaborated with numerous international acts, shining a light on the unique sound of Afrobeats.

In his Instagram post, Davido wrote, “Afrobeats can’t be brought up without my name. Impossible.” With his upcoming album, 5IVE, poised for release, it’s clear that the global recognition of Afrobeats, and his place within it, is set to reach new heights.