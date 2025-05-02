Davido Awards US$5k to Ghanaian TikToker for Viral Song Cover

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has gifted $5,000 to Ghanaian TikTok creator Ananzo Eugene Jnr, popularly known as Washing Bay Promoter, following his viral cover of the hit single “With You” featuring Omah Lay.

The gesture, announced via Davido’s Instagram, highlights the growing influence of social media in connecting global artists with grassroots talent.

Ananzo, renowned for his humorous and heartfelt renditions of popular songs, shared a lively performance of “With You” on TikTok last week. The video quickly amassed millions of views, with fans praising its authenticity and dynamic energy. Davido, co-creator of the track, responded directly in the comments, writing, “5K US FOR U OLS CONTACT @deekay_dmw”—directing Ananzo to a team member to facilitate the reward.

The exchange sparked widespread celebration online, with users applauding Davido’s support for emerging creators. Ananzo, who often blends comedy with music in his content, has become a social media sensation for his relatable and engaging style.

Davido’s recognition underscores how viral platforms like TikTok are reshaping artist-fan interactions, enabling undiscovered talents to gain visibility. Similar instances, such as Burna Boy’s collaboration with a Nigerian dancer after a viral challenge, reflect a broader trend of stars leveraging digital engagement to uplift new voices.

While Ananzo has yet to publicly confirm receipt of the funds, the incident reinforces the potential for viral moments to unlock opportunities in today’s interconnected music industry. For creators like Washing Bay Promoter, such recognition bridges the gap between local creativity and global acclaim.