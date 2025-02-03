Davido Celebrates Tems’ Grammy Win, Hails Her as a Queen of Afrobeats

Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has joined the chorus of praise for his colleague Tems following her historic win at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, clinched the Best African Music Performance award for her soulful hit Love Me Jeje, marking her second Grammy victory in just two years.

Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Monday, February 5, to celebrate Tems’ achievement, expressing his admiration and pride. “Congratulations to my one and only! #chrisbrown! And to the Queen @temsbaby, we are proud of you!” he wrote, highlighting the significance of her win for the Afrobeats genre and the African music industry at large.

Tems triumphed over a star-studded lineup of nominees, including Yemi Alade, Asake, Burna Boy, and Davido himself, solidifying her position as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports. Her victory comes just a year after she won her first Grammy for her contribution to Future’s global hit Wait For U, which sampled her vocals from the song Higher.

The 67th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, showcased the growing global influence of African music. Tems’ win in the newly introduced Best African Music Performance category—a testament to the Recording Academy’s efforts to diversify its recognition—was met with widespread acclaim.

Davido’s public celebration of Tems underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect among Afrobeats artists, even as they compete on the world stage. His shoutout also reflects the pride Nigerian artists take in each other’s successes, as they continue to push the boundaries of African music and culture.

Tems, known for her ethereal voice and genre-blending artistry, has become a symbol of Afrobeats’ global rise. Her latest Grammy win not only cements her legacy but also paves the way for future African artists to shine on the international stage. As Davido aptly put it, Tems is indeed a queen—and her reign is just beginning.