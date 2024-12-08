Davido Congratulates John Dramani Mahama on Apparent Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Nigerian music superstar Davido has extended his congratulations to Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, following his apparent victory in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections.

In a tweet shared with his millions of followers, Davido celebrated the news with a simple yet jubilant message: “@JDMahama … Cc @SharafMahama18.” The tweet quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and political supporters alike.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conceded defeat, acknowledging Mahama’s significant lead in the early results. Official confirmation from the Electoral Commission is expected shortly to finalize the outcome.

As the dust settles on Ghana’s presidential and legislative elections, preliminary results show Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding a decisive lead with approximately 52.7% of the vote, while Bawumia trails with 40.1%. This outcome aligns with pre-election predictions, including a survey by Global InfoAnalytics conducted between October 28 and November 2, which showed Mahama ahead by nearly 20 percentage points.

Davido’s public celebration of Mahama’s anticipated victory highlights the cultural and political resonance of Ghana’s elections across the African continent, underscoring the significance of the outcome not only in Ghana but throughout the region.