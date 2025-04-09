Davido Downplays Feud With Tiwa Savage

Afrobeat star Davido has described his recent tension with fellow artist Tiwa Savage as little more than a sibling spat, suggesting the controversy never rose to serious levels.

The dispute erupted after Savage reported Davido to the police, alleging he threatened her in response to a social media post about spending time with Sophia Momodu, the mother of his child.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Davido sought to defuse any lingering hostility by recalling their former closeness. “Me and Tiwa used to stay in the same house. It was like brothers and sisters arguing. It was nothing,” he said, emphasizing that occasional disagreements are natural among people who share a deep bond.

Although the two have yet to meet in person since the incident, Davido confirmed that Savage reached out privately. He left open the possibility of reconciliation, noting simply, “If the link‑up happens, it happens.” His remarks suggest that both artists are ready to move beyond the misunderstanding without fanfare or formal statements.

Their ability to weather this dispute underscores the resilience of relationships in the fast‑paced world of entertainment. As two of Africa’s most influential musicians, Davido and Tiwa Savage have frequently collaborated and supported each other’s careers. Observers note that this episode may serve as a reminder of the pressures faced by public figures whose personal lives are under constant scrutiny.

With both artists continuing to release chart‑topping music and headline major events, it appears that any tension has been relegated to the past. Their focus now returns to creative projects and performances, illustrating how quickly headline‑grabbing drama can give way to artistic momentum.