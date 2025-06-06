Davido Headlines Toronto Concert on North American Tour This July

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido will perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, July 26, 2025, as part of his ongoing 5IVE Alive Tour.

The concert, scheduled for 8:00 PM, is a key stop on his North American tour promoting his fifth studio album, “5IVE.” The tour begins in Los Angeles on July 11 and includes multiple major US cities before reaching Canada.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation report strong demand for the Toronto event, with tickets currently available through their platforms. Promoters describe the Toronto date as a significant event on the summer music calendar. Davido is expected to perform songs from the “5IVE” album, which features collaborations with international artists and has garnered millions of streams since its release earlier this year.

Davido continues to be recognized as one of Africa’s most prominent musical exports. The 5IVE Alive Tour aims to connect him with his global fan base while celebrating the success of the new album, further solidifying his position within the international music industry. The growth of Afrobeats as a global genre has significantly increased the demand for major international tours by leading African artists like Davido in markets such as North America.