Davido Heartbroken After Losing Priceless Diamond Ring in Jamaica

Celebrated Nigerian singer Davido has expressed his sorrow after losing his prized multimillion-naira diamond ring while on a recent trip to Jamaica.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the singer was aboard a boat, and he revealed the details in a heartfelt message to his jeweller, Icebycw, which was shared on Instagram.

In the conversation, the 30-year-old singer explained that his cherished ring fell into the water during the boat ride. “I’m so sad. E fall inside water for boat for Jamaica. My fav ring too. I go pay I wan do another one,” Davido wrote, a clear sign of his deep attachment to the piece. The ring, which was gifted to him in February of the previous year, was not just a fashion statement but a symbol of the singer’s success.

Icebycw, the jeweller who crafted the ring, posted the exchange on his social media, drawing attention to the loss and further solidifying the close relationship between the artist and the designer. The ring, which was worth millions of naira, had become one of Davido’s most talked-about accessories and was a symbol of his lavish lifestyle.

Despite the mishap, Davido’s resolve to replace the lost item speaks to his commitment to continuing to wear unique, expensive pieces. Fans are likely to follow the story closely, eager to see what the next chapter in the singer’s jewellery collection will hold.

This incident serves as a reminder of how even the most treasured items can be lost in the blink of an eye. For Davido, it seems that no amount of heartbreak will prevent him from moving forward with style, albeit with a replacement ring that will no doubt carry its own set of memories.