Davido Reveals How His Father’s Faith Teachings Helped Him Overcome Personal Struggles

Nigerian music icon Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has shared how his father’s teachings on faith in God have been a constant source of strength and motivation throughout his life, particularly during challenging times.

In a recent interview on the Rollingout podcast, Davido opened up about his Christian upbringing and how his father, who is not only a successful businessman but also an elder in the church, shaped his perspective on faith. Raised as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and attending a Christian college, the musician spoke about the deep influence his father’s guidance had on his journey.

“One of the biggest lessons I learned from my dad was never to question God,” Davido revealed. He admitted that, in his youth, he struggled with this concept, particularly during difficult moments in his life. “I was angry. Sometimes, I was like, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’”

It was only later, after experiencing profound personal loss, that the wisdom of his father’s words began to resonate. Referring to the tragic death of his son, Ifeanyi, Davido shared how life began to take a turn for the better soon after. “A year later, we had twins, the biggest album of my career came, and my first Grammy nominations came. Then it started to make sense. People go through different challenges, but just know that God has your back,” he explained.

Davido’s story is a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and the lasting impact of parental guidance, even in the face of life’s most difficult trials.