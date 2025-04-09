Davido Says Fights With Wife Chioma Affect His Business Success

Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido has offered a rare glimpse into the depth of his relationship with his wife, Chioma Rowland, revealing that tensions between them often spill over into his professional life.

In a candid interview on The Breakfast Club, Davido reflected on the long-standing bond he shares with Chioma, crediting her with having a profound and almost spiritual influence on both his personal well-being and career success.

“My wife has always had things over me since we were young,” he said. “Every time I fight her, something bad happens to my business.”

The statement drew attention from fans and industry watchers alike, as Davido described the unique role Chioma plays in his life—not just as a partner, but as a steadying force whose presence he considers essential to his continued success.

He added that Chioma often reminds him of her influence with playful yet pointed warnings. “If I fight her, she will say, ‘So you are fighting me, Abi? Your album is coming. Do you want to fight me?’ She has that grace over me,” Davido said.

The couple’s relationship dates back more than a decade. Davido revealed that they first met in school as teenagers, long before fame and stardom took center stage in his life.

“Before we got married, we were together for 11 years,” he said. “We met in school… I was 18, and she was 17. We finished school together.”

Despite their enduring connection, Davido acknowledged that there were early challenges—particularly in integrating family life. At one point, he said, he was unsure about how his children would respond to Chioma. Over time, however, those concerns faded as their family dynamic grew stronger.

“My kids love her, especially my daughter,” he noted, underscoring the evolving bond that now defines their home life.

Davido’s comments come as a testament to how personal relationships can intersect with professional life, particularly in the high-pressure world of entertainment. For the award-winning artist, it is clear that Chioma’s support and presence extend far beyond the private sphere—serving as a cornerstone of both his emotional balance and creative success.