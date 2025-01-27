Davido to drive sustainability with Spiro

Africa’s leading electric vehicle company, Spiro, has announced a major partnership with Nigerian music superstar Davido, aiming to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy and electric mobility across the continent in 2025.

The collaboration brings together Spiro’s innovative clean transport solutions with Davido’s vast influence in music and culture, making a powerful statement about Africa’s future in both technology and environmental sustainability.

Davido, known for hits like “Awuke” and “Unavailable,” continues to be a trailblazer in the global music scene. With his new album 5IVE set for release in early 2025, his partnership with Spiro adds another layer to his ongoing efforts to inspire change. His involvement in the clean energy sector is not only a reflection of his personal commitment to sustainability but also a strategic move to leverage his popularity in a way that benefits the continent at large.

In his first statement after the announcement, Davido expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I’ve always believed in using my platform to make life better for my fans. Partnering with Spiro is the perfect way to do that – switching to electric saves money, helps the planet, and let’s be real, it looks mad fresh too! We’re bringing a new energy to Africa, and I’m excited to ride into 2025 with Spiro.”

Beyond his music career, Davido has made a significant impact through his charity work, particularly with his Davido Foundation, which focuses on education and healthcare initiatives across Nigeria. His commitment to social change aligns seamlessly with Spiro’s mission of providing affordable and sustainable transport solutions, making the partnership a natural fit.

Spiro, which already boasts a fleet of over 22,000 electric bikes and has driven more than 300 million kilometers without carbon emissions, is aiming to reshape urban mobility in Africa. With innovation hubs in Pune and Lagos, Spiro is at the forefront of developing a smart energy ecosystem that enhances transportation across the continent.

The partnership is expected to gain even more momentum with the involvement of Davido’s Creative Director, Kayode “Tycoone” Umardeen, who will work closely with Spiro’s team to ensure the campaign’s success. As Davido leads the charge in promoting clean energy, this collaboration is set to be a defining moment for both the music and sustainable transport industries in Africa.

This partnership is not just about promoting electric vehicles; it’s a statement about Africa’s potential to be a global leader in sustainability. With Davido’s reach and Spiro’s innovative technology, the movement to make electric mobility a mainstream option in Africa is gaining serious traction as 2025 approaches.