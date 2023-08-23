Davido, Yemi Alade, others Join Faces of Afrobeats Music Campaign

Faces of Afrobeats, a music campaign by Prime music partners has unveiled African superstars Davido, Yemi Alade, Naomi Achu, Ommy dimpoz as ambassadors.

The music campaign, launched by US-based Nigerian creative media director Abass Akeju, aim to celebrate some of the frontier stars pushing the infectious genre across the globe.

Afrobeats music has experienced a remarkable evolution over the years, captivating audiences worldwide with its superb rhythms and vibrant melodies. The genre has transcended borders, becoming a cultural force that resonates with people from all walks of life.

The recent move to initiate the African iconic music duo will expand the growth of the campaign that has earned wide commendations for its innovative approach to acknowledging and celebrating the unique efforts of the stars promoting the genre.

Speaking recently, Akeju noted that Davido, Yemi Alade and others has contributed enormously and couldn’t be less appreciated, “We are more than excited to bring in Davido and Yemi Alade who perhaps are legend and top influencer of the Afrobeat Music genre”, he said

“As with our approach to carefully enlist and celebrate the frontier stars pushing Afrobeats, we are more than excited to have these icon superstars join our initiative”.

The Faces of Afrobeats campaign has gained significant traction, with its playlist available on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Amazon. The campaign has garnered attention with billboard features in prominent locations such as New York Times Square, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Some of the ambassadors that have joined in the campaign include notable stars like 2face, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Flavour, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Aka, Rudeboy, Focalistic,Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Shatta Wale, Preto,Tanasha Donna show , Zuchu, and many more.

As the Faces of Afrobeats music campaign gains momentum with these new recruits, fans can anticipate renewed spotlight on Afrobeats’ influence in shaping contemporary music.