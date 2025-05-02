Davido’s “With You” Tops Ghana Apple Music Chart Amid Friendly Artist Banter

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has secured the number one position on Ghana’s Apple Music chart with his latest single, “With You,” featuring Omah Lay.

The track’s rapid ascent to the top spot underscores its broad appeal, arriving just days after Davido humorously challenged Ghanaian artist Black Sherif to relinquish the chart dominance of his hit “Sacrifice.”

The playful exchange between the two musicians unfolded on social media, with Davido quipping about his desire to claim the top ranking. “Ghana, make With You number one for me. Let me show Blacko [Black Sherif] love,” he posted, sparking laughter and admiration from fans. Black Sherif, whose “Sacrifice” had held the chart’s peak for weeks, responded with goodwill, reflecting the camaraderie shaping West Africa’s vibrant music scene.

Since its release, “With You” has captivated listeners with its laid-back groove, seamless vocals, and Omah Lay’s signature melodic flair. The song’s success in Ghana highlights Davido’s cross-border influence and the deepening cultural ties fueled by Afrobeats’ global rise. Streaming platforms report the track has dominated playlists nationwide, particularly among younger audiences drawn to its relatable themes of love and companionship.

Davido’s chart triumph adds to a landmark year for the artist, who recently headlined major festivals across Africa and Europe. Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s “Sacrifice” continues to perform strongly, maintaining a top-five position—a testament to Ghana’s thriving musical output. Industry analysts note that such friendly competition between Nigerian and Ghanaian artists amplifies the genre’s reach, fostering collaboration and mutual growth.

The Afrobeats wave shows no signs of slowing, with Ghanaian and Nigerian tracks increasingly dominating continental charts and playlists. As streaming platforms expand access to African music, artists like Davido and Black Sherif are redefining what it means to build bridges through rhythm and rhyme. For fans, the friendly rivalry is a win-win, offering a steady stream of hits that blur borders and celebrate shared creative energy.