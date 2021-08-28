Dawhenya Community Health Planning and Services under threats

The Dawhenya Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS Compound) is under threat from dust emanating from stalled road construction.

Mr Moses Nii-P Kutor, Assembly Member for North Dawhenya Electoral Area has, therefore, called on the government to speed up with the construction of the Dawhenya-Afienya road as dust emanating from it was affecting quality health delivery.

Mr Kutor told the Ghana News Agency that the Dawhenya CHPS Compound said, “the dust from the said road was also affecting quality health delivery as the facility is very close to the road so virtually all their equipment has been polluted.”

He noted that it had come to his knowledge that even though some residents access the centre, the only public health facilities in the whole of Dawhenya and its environs, others prefer going to the private clinics to avoid the dust.

According to him, even though he accompanied the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE) to meet the contractor for the continuation of the construction of the road in July, work was yet to commence on the trunk road.

He lamented that the contractor had heaped laterites on portions of the road worsening the situation and causing inconvenience to motorists, therefore, calling on the contractor to speed up work on the stretch.

The Assembly man appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to as a matter of urgency commence the construction of the expansion of the Tema-Aflao road which sod was cut for by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in November 2020.

He said the delay often caused heavy traffic especially on weekends in the Dawhenya township leading to vehicles polluting the nearby houses with the fumes they emit.

According to him the daily traffic on the road also affected productivity negatively as the working class in the area spent most of their morning in heavy traffic when going to work.