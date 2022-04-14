Dawhenya hit by acute water crisis

Residents of Dawhenya South Electoral Area in the Ningo-Prampram District have called on the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to expedite action to restore water supply to the communities.

Most Communities there have been hit by acute water shortage, Mr. Nartey Akweteh, the Assembly Member for the area who stated this in an interview with Ghana News Agency said in the Agege Community in Dawhenya South, water supply had been stalled, affecting both domestic and commercial activities.

He added that the situation has not only affected Dawhenya South alone, but all its adjoining communities including Prampram the district capital.

Mr Akweteh also called on the District Assembly to put in some measures to supply water to the residents in the interim whiles the water company worked to fix the challenge confronting the district.

He advised residents to be law-abiding, saying, “residents must desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately in the community.”

He said filth had become a national canker, but needed all hands-on deck to keep the various communities free from filth.

He called on the District Assembly to provide skip containers at vantage places to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the communities.