Dawhenya Presbyterian Basic School Holds Maiden Career Day For Pupils

The director of the National Vocational Training for Females, Linda Adjei, has called on parents to take advantage of the government’s Free TVET program, so as to enable their wards to acquire some form of Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship skills.

According to her, the era of negative attitudes and public perception toward technical Vocational education training, is a thing of the past, hence the need for parents to encourage their wards to acquire these skills.

Madam Linda Adjei who was speaking as the guest of honour at a career day program for pupils of the Presbyterian Basic School in Dawhenya, commended the government for it effort in improving facilities and materials for the training of students, which has in some way lessened the difficulties in career progression for TVET programs.

The maiden career day program by the Dawhenya Presbyterian Basic School saw pupils from the lower to upper primary clad in the uniforms or apparel of the various professions they desire to choose in the nearest future.

From downing the scrubs of a nurse, uniforms of security personnel, and that of lawyers and medical professionals, the pupils were also educated by some seasoned professionals on the various careers they desire to choose.

Headteacher of the Dawhenya Presbyterian Basic School, Mrs. Rita Addi said, the program was aimed at boosting the confidence of her pupils and also educating them on what it entails to choose the right career.

She also raised concern about the security situation in the school and called on individuals and corporate institutions to support them in constructing a fence wall for the school.