Dawhenya residents seed feedback on insects’ invasion

Some residents of Dawhenya have appealed to the Ghana Health Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly to update them on measures taken to curtail the invasion of unknown insects in the locality.

Residents in communities such as Akpoti, Miotso, Abbekope, Addotey, Eagle-Nest, and surroundings areas are worried about the invasion of some insects, which they could not identify.

Mr. Moses Kutor, the Assemblyman of North Dawhenya, said the issue was reported about three weeks ago, but residents said they were yet to receive any update from the authorities.

He said the situation was worrying as, up until now, they did not know which insects were biting them, their health implications, and what medication they could apply to the bites and swellings after the bites.

Nana Yaw Kinah, a resident of Miotso, said the insects, which he referred to as blood flies, “bite, leave blood stains, and have a fierce hitch that, when scratched, becomes swollen and painful. They usually prefer biting the legs and hands.”

He said the situation had forced the people to stay indoors all the time, as any attempt to be outside would attract a painful bite from the yet-to-be identified insects, and urged the authorities to provide the residents with the needed information.

Ms. Esther Dormekpor, a resident of Akpoti said: “These insects are really worrying us; because of them, it’s difficult to come out and sell; they have bitten us, the traders, and our customers etc.”

She wondered why nothing was being done about it, saying; “We don’t know what medicine to apply or what insecticide to use to kill them; we are just here, and they are biting us, preventing us from working.”

Another resident of Miotso, who gave her name as Mary, pleaded with relevant authorities to go to their aid as no one knew the effect of the bites and the health implications.

Meanwhile, the GNA had gathered that the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly had held a public health emergency meeting on the issue to see how it could be managed, while a team from the Ghana Health Service and the Noguchi Memorial Research Institute had been in the communities to ascertain the situation.