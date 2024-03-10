Day 3 of The Special Parliamentary Committee on the Petition of some Customers of Blackshield Capital Ltd Chaired by Hon. Joe Ghartey.

The Special Committee of Parliament chaired by Hon. Joe Ghartey continued their inquiry into matters relating to the locked up funds of customers of Blackshield Capital Ltd (formerly Gold Coast Fund Management Ltd) in the recent financial clean-up exercise. The third day proceedings, which was held on Monday , March 3rd 2024, was described as intense, with the Official Liquidator, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Deputy Minister of Finance giving evidence.

The Official Liquidator tendered all the court processes relating to the liquidation proceedings in the High Court. This led the Chairman of the Committe to state that since the proprietary or otherwise of the liquidation of Blackshields was subject-matter of court proceedings the Committee would not permit any comment on that. The Committee held the view however that the court proceedings would not affect their work since the Petitioners were seeking answers with regard to financial allocations that had been made in various budgets relating to the financial sector clear up.

At the close of proceedings the Petitioners expressed their satisfaction with the process so far and prayed that it would bring them some relief.

The Chairman of the Committee thanked all for their cooperation, stating that the Committee would present its report to Parliament when Parliament resumed after the Easter Break.

Other members of the Committee are Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Hon Kwesi Ameyaw-Chiremeh, Hon Gizella Tetteh Agbotui and Hon Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere.