Day-care centre built for Kotwia-Abodom community

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has inaugurated a day-care centre for the Kotwia-Abodom community in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The building was in response to appeals made by nurses and midwives as well as the people in the area to the Association to build the school to support the education of their wards at the early stages.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, National President of the GRNMA, speaking at the ceremony, said improving the wellbeing and living conditions of nurses and midwives, especially those in rural and deprived communities, should be the topmost priority of all.

She said nurses and midwives played a critical role in healthcare delivery and called on the government and communities to institute incentives programmes to motivate them to give their best.

Mrs Ampofo said the GRNMA would continue to work with the government and other key stakeholders to promote the welfare of nurses in all parts of the country.

Nana Owusu Ansah, Chief of Adodom, commended members of the Association for constructing the school in the community.

He said early childhood education was important and called on other groups and individuals to support the community to improve quality education delivery in the area.