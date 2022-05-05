Dayasaw Wins 2022 Aboakyer Festival Tug Of War Event

The Dayasaw Team of Winneba proved to be too strong for their opponents when they pulled all that they faced to win the exciting 2022 Aboakyer Festival Tug Of War Event held on Tuesday at the Libration Square at Winneba in the Central Region.

Wonsom placed second and received silver medals and 8pm products from sponsors of the event.

The powerful Dayasaw were presented with gold medals and a gold cup by traditional elders of Effutu on behalf of the chief, Nenyi Ghartey VI. They also rook home 8pm drinks.

Other teams that took part in the competition are Eguafo, Rambo, Robisam, Effutu Youth, Adidas, Eyipay Young Stars, Albert Stars and Queens.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Association congratulated the winners and urged them to train hard as Ghana prepares to select a team for the up coming 2022 African Tug of War Championship in Namibia.

In the Ampe event, Saah Ladies also won the tough competition when they beat Ansaful at the final.

They went home with a golden trophy and Fortune rice from the sponsors.

Mrs. Judith Micah, Municipal Director of Education in the Effutu (Winneba) advised girls to take sports serious as there are many benefits, like fitness, socializing and education.

Iliharm Nuhu of Winneba SHS won the Jamaa Washing Competition, beating three boys in the event.

A cooking competition climaxed the Sports Festival, with Winnisec dominating.

The 2022 Aboakyer Sports Festival was sponsored by Wilmar Africa producers of Frytol Oil, Jamaa Soap and Fortune Rice, Afri Bull, Betika and Coca Cola.