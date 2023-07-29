Dayonthetrack Makes Waves with Highly Anticipated Album “Sounds and Waves”

After a prolific run of releases, Dayonthetrack looks to keep the pressure mounting with a mouth-watering album. A 5 song project with extreme replay value titled Sounds and Waves.

The Tema Young Star is ending July in style with a Compilation of hits that will have you hooked from start to finish. Even though a solo project “Sounds and Waves” sees Dayonthetrack Bring on board a new name into the Ghana music production scene. A young producer named Toddi who produced his recent hit ‘Ashawo’ and is a genius at what he does, is super producer A-swag.

With consistent buzz within a highly competitive industry, Dayonthetrack has been holding his own and has been very successful in grasping the attention of many music fans and lovers. Creating an open verse challenge with his breakout single “Ashawo” which has seen so many artists jump on and has given the limelight to several young artists. The young superstar seems to be doing the work of an OG shining his bright light on his younger music counterparts.

‘’Sounds and Waves’’ is an Afro-heart project which was originally founded by Dayonthetrack. He explained the genre to be a fine blend of Pop, High-life, and Afrobeat with three songs out of the five released earlier this year and the most recent one being released in May. This project is off to a flying start showing great signs of promise and already amassing almost a million streams on all platforms.

Enjoy this masterpiece on all platforms here https://vyd.co/Soundsandwaves