Dayonthetrack Releases New EP ‘Black & White: Before the Tape’

After making his mark on numerous classic projects and memorable moments in the Ghanaian music scene, the talented and versatile artist Dayonthetrack embarks on a new journey with his mixtape/EP titled “Black & White: Before the Tape.”

This release paves the way for his highly anticipated debut album. Dayonthetrack is set to release an exciting 5-song project on May 24, 2024, featuring impressive collaborations that promise to create a significant buzz in the rapidly growing industry. “Black & White: Before the Tape” boasts a diverse lineup blending hip-hop, trap soul, afropop, and afro fusion.

The first track, “Life Lessons,” reflects on Dayonthetrack’s journey, addressing betrayal and his experiences in the industry. He poignantly describes the industry as a “burrow filled with poisonous snakes” and discusses spiritual maturity, enlightenment, and the pressures from younger family members who look up to him. He offers advice on navigating the treacherous nature of the music world.

The second song, “Sticky Situation,” features one of Ghana’s top rappers, Kofi Mole. This track hints at Dayonthetrack’s experiences with his former label, with lyrics like “now we no be friends” suggesting it addresses rumours surrounding the GROUND UP CHALE label artists. Despite Dayonthetrack denying these speculations, the song clearly comes from a place of sorrow.

The project also includes a remix of his breakout afropop hit “Ashawo,” featuring Nigerian afropop star YKB, who recently received major recognition from global superstar Wizkid.

In conclusion, Dayonthetrack is evidently putting substantial effort into his projects and brand-building. From the vibrant Rap City Tema, we eagerly anticipate the emergence of yet another remarkable talent.

Listen on all platforms here https://vyd.co/Blackwhitebeforethetape