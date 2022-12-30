DayVybz Among Top Artistes To Look Out For In 2023

An international award-winning Afrobeats, Afropop and hiplife artiste Emmanuel Kobena Quainoo, known by the stage name “DayVybz” has become one of the most promising artistes to look out for in 2023.

DayVybz has become a household name in the music industry for his prowess when it comes to Afrobeats, Afropop and hiplife music which have earned him several awards.

DayVybz within lest year 2022 alone grabbed several awards from the winner of the Award of CEBA (Central Entertainment and Business 2022 as the International Artiste of the Year, winner of Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2022 as International Artiste of the Year to the winner of Ghana Youth Music Awards 2022 as the International Artiste of the Year and Ghana’s Best Ghanaian European Artiste of the year 2021 and 2022 respectively (GMA-UK).

These awards were recognition of his versatility and ability to blend different genres of music.

As a chieftain of DayVybz_Muzik, Dayvybz has numerous collaborations including Shake Shanghai and John Jam.

He had also performed at many conferences, seminars, carnivals and jams including the 2021 Ghana Music Awards-UK, Afrobeats Festival Berlin 2022, performing alongside acts like Wizkid, Davido, Sarkodie, Erykah Badu, Stonebwoy etc., SPH Berlin Masters 2022 sponsored by Shure, Thomann, Fritz kola, Music Pool Berlin 2022.

He has also performed at the GMAUK-2022, where he shared the Stage with Akwaboah Medikal Amg, Fameye and many more.

On Breakfast Show on. Citi TV 2021, DayVybz is the third highest viewed a show at the moment and is streaming with Digital Planet Noise Festival, by Sessions in 2021, Extreme Tour U.S.A Sessions, Ohemaa2022.

He is noted for the Ohemaa, Rollover, Letme Be and Money.

Speaking to DayVybz, who is a Berlin based Ghanaian minstrel he said he been passionate about music since his infant days in Takoradi and Accra.