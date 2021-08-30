DayVybz Nominated For GMAUK21 Awards

A Ghanaian Afrobeat and Highlife Artist, Emmanuel Quainoo who goes with a stage name DayVybz has been nominated for the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK2) as Best Ghanaian European Artiste of The Year with an ongoing debut MONEY.

The Ghana music awards UK is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.

The scheme is established to create an open market for collaboration, sales, new music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom.

Having been nominated for the awards, DayVybz believes that is an opportunity for him to make Ghana proud and build his music career moving forward.

He said in an interview that the wards is instituted to create the biggest music platform for music industry practitioners in the UK and for business people to network and interact especially in the field of promoting our rich Ghanaian culture and business, and that his aim is just to ensure that Ghanaian culture is promoted through his music.

Emmanuel Quainoo a.k.a DayVybz said he entered the race when the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) opened submission for nomination for all musicians and other related crafts ahead for its 5th Edition.

DayVybz also appealed to music lovers to vote for him by login into www.gmauk.co.uk/nominee.

DayVybz started his music life from his Teen and progressed to China collaborating with pronounced Musicians in both Shanghai and Berlin respectively.

He has some tracks to his credit and most of his music are trending on all social media platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Boomplay, etc.

The GMAUK Award scheme will appreciate personalities working in the music industry, who have released works that have generated the wildest public excitement within the specified period with an amazing stage craft for world class entertainment.

As an award scheme, the GMAUK recognises the hard work of veteran musicians who have contributed immensely to the development of the arts over the past years, and for reasons are not active in the filled of work to compete and are referred to as the veterans.

The expectation of the organisers of the scheme is to make the GHANA MUSIC AWARDS UK brand the biggest music festival to be held yearly in the United Kingdom to award excellence and creativity and give an equal opportunity for Ghanaians in the diaspora to compete with their local counterparts on one platform of excellence.

The scheme also offers several Ghanaian entrepreneurs a platform to be part of a one-day exhibition from music, artworks, clothing, food and several indigenous contemporary Ghanaian dishes.

The awards scheme takes into consideration the major variety of genres of music in Ghana and in The UK , including Afrobeats ,Gospel , Highlife, Hiplife, Hippop, Reggae and dancehall, are all nominated for various award categories which is under the supervision of a UK based private account and management consultancy firm.