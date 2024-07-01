DBG and Childlift Aid Foundation Launch Mass School Deworming Initiative

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has partnered with the Childlift Aid Foundation to initiate a free mass school deworming exercise in the Arsene Manso Akroso District Assembly (AMADA) of Ghana’s Eastern Region. This collaborative effort aims to support Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being.

Mrs. Barbara Anawonu Wricketts, DBG’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, highlighted the initiative as part of the bank’s commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of children in rural communities. She noted that DBG’s support has significantly expanded the reach of the foundation’s annual deworming program from 1,000 to 4,000 children, underscoring the scale of the impact.

Mr. Osei Bawuah Steward, Senior Operations Officer of Childlift Aid Foundation, underscored the project’s broader goals in improving children’s health and educational outcomes in rural areas. The foundation targets deworming over 4,000 children in this campaign, with a steadfast vision to reach 5 million children by 2030, demonstrating a commitment to sustained progress.

Mr. Stephen Boakye, District Disease Control Officer, stressed the importance of regular deworming to prevent illnesses among children, while also acknowledging the potential risks and side effects of deworming. He referenced data showing significant cases of worm-related diseases in the district, underscoring the need for such initiatives.

Mr. George Kwame Somuah, District Director of Education, emphasized the educational benefits of deworming, highlighting its role in improving children’s concentration and learning abilities.

DBG affirmed its commitment to sustaining the initiative annually, ensuring continued support for the health and well-being of children in the community.

This collaborative effort between DBG and Childlift Aid Foundation illustrates a proactive approach towards enhancing child health and educational outcomes in rural Ghanaian communities. We invite all interested parties to join us in this initiative and contribute to the health and well-being of these children.