Dboi Recruits Kiddominant For A Jeff Bezos Inspired Single ‘Bezos’

Named after American businessman Jeff Bezos, “Bezos” is the latest release from emerging Nigerian afro-pop singer Dboi.

Relying on the expertise of the legendary afrobeats producer KDDO, Dboi takes listeners on a sonically pleasing journey confessing his love for a romantic interest while relaying his message of chasing ” Bezos “, which could be understood as the pursuit of money.

The single is Dboi’s debut release of the year and it is set to be followed up by numerous projects this year, “I have a lot in store for my supporters this year, I think they really deserve more music as they have always supported me”

Speaking on the creation of the song, and the experience of working with super producer KDDO he stated “I have a lot of respect for him, and I am grateful for the role he has played in my career thus far. I feel like he understands me, and how I want to go about my music which is really important“.

The producer who best is known for producing one of Afrobeats longest charting Billboard singles “ Fall “ Davido has worked with Dboi several times before collaborating on songs like “ Hallelujah “ and “ Mula” under the formers’ stage name, Nome. The fast-rising singer/songwriter started honing his skills at an early age as he was part of the local church choir where he developed his drumming skills, melodic vocals & his deft choreography Currently residing in South Africa – Dboi looks set to make his mark on the African and International music scene. The audience can also expect more music from Dboi featuring the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Zlatan Ibile, and many more exciting collaborations.

KDDO has also been featured on late South African rapper AKA’s post-humorous drop ” Company ” off the upcoming album, Mass County. “Bezos” by Dboi will be available on all digital platforms for streaming and download.

Streaming Link – https://soundgenie.fanlink.to/Bezos