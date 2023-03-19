DCD of GOC And Athletes Hail Indomie

Deputy Communications Director (DCD) of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine and some athletes participating in the 2023 Willie Williams Memorial Athletics Championship at the University of Ghana Legon have praised Indomie for refreshing them at the event held last Saturday.

Master Maxwell Peterson Wordui of the University of Ghana also hailed Indomie, saying it is a motivation and allows us to keep our momentum.

“Indomie coming here to give the young athletes some food to keep them going and replenished is super, I hope other companies will join” he expressed.

He said sportsmen and women need all types of motivation and wished that more companies are going to sponsor sports disciplines, sports events and the athletes.

According to the current best High Jumper at Legon, the involvement of corporate Ghana in sports is in the positive direction and prayed for the management of Indomie to reap profits while they support young athletes.

He urged Sports Federations to foster good relationship with companies.

Maxwell said he is training very seriously to perform better and grab any opportunity that comes to continue his education in the United States of America.

He commended organisers of the GUSA Games and hoped for innovation and new ideas

The DCD of the Ghana Olympic Committee said Indomie was very much seen during the visit of Asafa Powell as he was visibly seen distributing the products to school children at Achimota and Nima during the historic visit.

‘If ten companies are doing what Indomie and Verna are doing Ghana Sportsmen and women will be better off, because the refreshment is even inspiring, and can keep you in the sport, not to give up, and you can become better” he expressed.

By Philip Coffie