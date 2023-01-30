DCE asks residents to support government intervention programmes

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive, has called on people in the area to support the Assembly’s efforts to push the development of the district forward.

He said the Assembly required the people’s collaboration in the implementation of government’s social and poverty intervention programmes to achieve desirable outcomes.

Mr Oppong made the call when he visited some communities to explain the government’s policies and programmes to the people.

Some of the communities he visited included Awiakrom, Yaw-Owusukrom, Adiembra/Nzezera, Krakrom, Kwameyeboakrom, and Nnobem.

The visit further afforded the Chief Executive the opportunity to identify the immediate challenges of the people and inspect some development projects in the communities.

Mr Oppong expressed appreciation to the people for being available to meet him and asked them to cherish and contribute to the holistic development of the district.

He highlighted some of the development plans of the Assembly, which included the construction of an emergency ward at the District Hospital, six-unit classroom block for the Nkrankwanta Presbyterian School and a district education office complex.

In an open forum, some of the residents commended the DCE for the visit and assured him of their support for the development of the local communities.

The DCE was accompanied by Mr Mahama Iddrisu, the Dormaa West District Coordinating Director, Mr. Seth Ampofo, the Dormaa West District Budget Analyst, and Mrs Mary Odurose Karteng, an officer at the Dormaa West District Office of the National Identification Authority.