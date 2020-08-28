Mr. Frank Aidoo The Akuapem South District Chief Executive, has advised the Eastern Regional Football Association to collaborate with stakeholders to develop the business aspect of football in the region.

Mr. Aidoo made these remarks when some Executive Council Members of the RFA visited the Akuapem South District Assembly in the Eastern Region added that the development of the modern-day sport require investment of at all levels.

The visit was intended to strategize on how football in the region and the district could be developed to unearth more talents and create jobs for the youth through the sport.

He said Ghana is one of the powerhouses in African football and there was the need to develop football to a standard that the country could reclaim its glorious days.

Mr. Aidoo said though the country had a deficit in infrastructure, the government is doing its best to establish multipurpose sports centres to help promote sports.

He expressed his readiness to support and raise the standard of football in the area and the region as well.

He commended the RFA for the visit which has enabled the two parties to deliberate on ways to improve football in the region and the district.

The Chairman of the Eastern RFA, Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah who led the RFA delegation said football still remained the passion of the nation and indicated that measures were being made to rebrand football to be more attractive to the corporate world to get their support.