DCE charges residents to take safety precautions during celebrations

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, Chief Executive of Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly, has asked residents in the area to take safety precautions during the celebration of the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

He said some people took advantage of the festivities to commit crimes and it was important for the residents to open their eyes wide and provide information on people suspected to be criminals to the security agencies for prompt action.

They should also be cautions of the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic and observe all the safety protocols to help them stay safe.

Mr Woode made the call at a get-together organized for the staff of the district assembly at Akrofuom.

He advised drivers in the area to be extra careful and conduct themselves very well to prevent road accidents in the area during the period.

Mr Woode said the assembly despite some financial challenges, was able to commence and complete some developmental projects during the year.

Among them were the completion of three separate classroom blocks in the communities while many others were at various stages of completion.

“Currently, we are building a CHPS compound at Mpirekyire, which is at an advanced stage and successfully furnished another one at Adumaso”, he stated.

He said the inability of the assembly to access the external funds earmarked for some development projects including roads in the area, was the biggest challenge for the year.

Mr Woode, however, said 2023 would be a good year for the district since most of the projects would be completed and handed over to the people to help improve their living conditions.

He called for unity of purpose among the people in the area, saying that was the only way to achieve much for the district.

Meanwhile, the Assembly as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Persons Living With Disabilities, trained 40 of such people in the district in fresh yoghurt making, mouth wash production, fruit juice making, banana ice cream and brown sugar making.

The aim was to provide them with skills that would make them self-employable and live independent economic lives.