DCE commissions projects to enhance development in Biakoye

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Biakoye, has commissioned an Early Child Development Centre, a 33-sheds market with warehouse and a revenue booth, all at Apesokubi to enhance economic development of the district.

The projects are Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) sponsored.

Madam Carboo in address said the availability of a market served as a source of motivation to farmers.

“Markets provide a platform for all sectors, especially the agricultural and service sectors of our economy. This is to say that there cannot be local development without market.”

She said it was against the background that the idea for construction of market for the area was conceived.

Madam Carboo said the opportunity cost of the project was huge and will be worrisome if it is not used.

“I therefore call on the traditional council to partner with the District Assembly to ensure the market is vibrant.”

She admonished all farmers and businesswomen to cease the sale of good stuff and other items along the roadside.

Madam Carboo was hopeful that market women and men would keep the market clean and healthy to make the grounds attractive for the patronage of community members and other visitors.

She said the educational facility would also enhance teaching and learning in the community.

Madam Carboo said revenue collection was needed for development as well as served as employment to people engaged at collecting the tolls.

She called for the support and collaboration of the traditional council and opinion leaders of the community to popularised tourist sites in the district and canvassed for investors towards their development.

The market project was executed by Messrs. Jekks Consult, at a total cost of GH¢551,363.00 funded by CODA.

Mr. Delali Ndo, Volta/Oti Regional Director, CODA, said the Authority was established to assist District Assemblies to close development gaps in their various Assemblies.

He said the Biakoye District had various projects being undertaken by CODA, some of which were completed and others ongoing.

Mr Ndo said it lies in the traditional authority and the community to make effective use of the projects and take proper care of them.

Okogyeaman Asiedu Koram II, Paramount Chief of Apesokubi, on behalf of the rulers and people, expressed gratitude for the projects.

He noted that adequate care would be taken of the projects to ensure their longevity and achieve their intended purpose.

Okogyeaman Koram noted that one critical issue which needed to be addressed was the rehabilitation of the Apesokubi to Asato road which was economical due to trading activities along it.