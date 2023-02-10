DCE donates to Peki Government Hospital

Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi, has donated health equipment to the Peki Government Hospital in the Volta Region to facilitate its work.

The items included one washing machine, two suction machines, four television sets and some streetlights to ensure effective and quality healthcare services as well as improve security.

Mr Dadzawa told the Ghana News Agency, after the presentation, that the importance of quality healthcare to building human resource capacity could not be over-emphasised, and that citizens would make meaningful contributions to socio-economic development if they remained healthy.

He implored the authorities to use the equipment for the intended purposes to improve health care while ensuring its maintenance.

Dr Daniel Okyere Koranteng, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, lauded the DCE for the gesture and said the donation was timely to enhance the operations of the facility.

He said for some time now the facility had no functional washing and suction machines as those the hospital had had broken down, exposing the staff and patients to infections through hand washing of soiled and oil garments.

Dr Koranteng said currently the hospital had no functional X-ray machine, hence clients were referred to Ho for X-ray services.

He, therefore, appealed to the government, benevolent individuals and organisations to support the facility with a digital X-ray machine to facilitate its work.